Scholtz & Company LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 2.1% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.92. 1,819,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.65. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

