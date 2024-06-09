Scholtz & Company LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,287,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $381,729,000 after acquiring an additional 203,140 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,454. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.30. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

