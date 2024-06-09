Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $511.47

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 511.47 ($6.55) and traded as high as GBX 521 ($6.68). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.66), with a volume of 157,871 shares.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 511.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 492.01. The stock has a market cap of £803.76 million, a PE ratio of -3,058.82 and a beta of 0.64.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

