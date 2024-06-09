Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Raised by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,310. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $97.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

