Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE decreased its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 157,201 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Tankers comprises 5.9% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 1.12% of Scorpio Tankers worth $37,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.37. 740,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.20. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $83.33.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.