Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 13,423 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,845 shares of company stock valued at $26,577,524. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LHX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $221.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,950. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $226.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

