Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of Excelerate Energy worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Covalis Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 269,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 213,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.90%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Further Reading

