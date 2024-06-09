Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,764 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Evergy worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Evergy by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 811,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

