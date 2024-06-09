Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,412 shares during the period. Centene accounts for approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $37,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,441,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after purchasing an additional 704,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Centene by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,878,000 after purchasing an additional 385,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,918,000 after buying an additional 408,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,288,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,253,000 after buying an additional 187,958 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.81. 3,170,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,113. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.