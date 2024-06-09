Scout Investments Inc. Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $27,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total value of $5,848,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,648,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total value of $5,848,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,648,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $6.97 on Friday, hitting $751.64. The company had a trading volume of 324,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,350. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $696.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

