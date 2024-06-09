Scout Investments Inc. Has $24.58 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,154 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $24,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,114,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,804,000 after buying an additional 974,610 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,920,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after buying an additional 90,090 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 375.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 94,995 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 45,845 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MNST traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.69. 18,586,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,717,441. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

