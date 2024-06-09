Scout Investments Inc. Has $29.54 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,434 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Teradyne worth $29,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after buying an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after buying an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 24.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,867,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,544.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $140.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average is $109.45. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $146.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.