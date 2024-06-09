Scout Investments Inc. Has $32.57 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $32,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:LVS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. 10,343,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,147. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

