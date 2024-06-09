Scout Investments Inc. Has $41.42 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,206 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $41,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 246.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after acquiring an additional 149,159 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after acquiring an additional 343,175 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.98. 2,365,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.90. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.