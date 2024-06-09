Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 7,533 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $30,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.74. 650,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,071. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.85. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.94 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,755 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,791 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

