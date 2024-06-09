Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.71. 763,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,210. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

