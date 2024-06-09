Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,723 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,322,000 after buying an additional 139,767 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its position in Ambarella by 121.0% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,626,000 after buying an additional 355,689 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ambarella by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after buying an additional 104,072 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Stock Down 1.2 %

Ambarella stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.91. 510,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,045. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

