Scout Investments Inc. Sells 293,087 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 613,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,087 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $20,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 103.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $1,291,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 54.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,453,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,803 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,770,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

