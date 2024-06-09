Sea Cliff Partners Management LP Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 422,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,000. AZEK makes up approximately 6.3% of Sea Cliff Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,418,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in AZEK by 5,090.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AZEK by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,234,000 after purchasing an additional 853,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in AZEK by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,348,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 825,683 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AZEK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 987,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

