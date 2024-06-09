Security National Bank Buys Shares of 200 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,311,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,322,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $137.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,337. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

