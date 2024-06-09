Security National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Security National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $35,544,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 280,591 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,435 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,897,000 after acquiring an additional 732,616 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,995 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,923,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,336,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

