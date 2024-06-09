Security National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Security National Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

