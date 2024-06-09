Security National Bank Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 495.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 401.8% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 35.7% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 166,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $147.08. 5,111,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,428. The company has a market capitalization of $353.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

