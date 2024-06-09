Security National Bank Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Security National Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.1% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $155,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.80.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.30. 1,027,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day moving average is $177.16.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

