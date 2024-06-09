Security National Bank Purchases 142 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.0% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.2 %

UNH traded down $11.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,139. The company has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.82.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

