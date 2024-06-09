Security National Bank Purchases New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,065 shares of company stock worth $29,518,703. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

