Security National Bank Purchases Shares of 1,200 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $151.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.97 and its 200-day moving average is $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

