Security National Bank Purchases Shares of 3,602 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BSV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. 1,507,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,790. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

