Sei Investments Co. Acquires 125,813 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,813 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Extra Space Storage worth $99,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,296,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $2,113,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after buying an additional 85,647 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,448. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

