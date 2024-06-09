Sei Investments Co. Buys 191,187 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 2.21% of GATX worth $94,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.13. The stock had a trading volume of 123,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $141.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

