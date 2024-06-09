Sei Investments Co. Has $105.31 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,769 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $105,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20,527.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 930,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,308,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.77. 2,208,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.59 and its 200 day moving average is $197.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.