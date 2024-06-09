Sei Investments Co. Has $74.41 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $74,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $550.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,634. The company’s 50-day moving average is $589.83 and its 200-day moving average is $547.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

