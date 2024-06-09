Sei Investments Co. Has $80.14 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Globant were worth $80,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Globant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $154.17. The company had a trading volume of 555,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,229. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.92 and its 200 day moving average is $209.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.82 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

