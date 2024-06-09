Sei Investments Co. Has $87.58 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $87,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $497.51. 380,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,065. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.07 and a 200 day moving average of $526.80.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

