Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,685 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 909,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $90,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.75. 13,289,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,181,446. The company has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

