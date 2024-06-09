Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:SIGT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $178.50

Shares of Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:SIGT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 178.50 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 176.80 ($2.27). Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.29), with a volume of 169,761 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.50. The company has a market cap of £63.79 million and a PE ratio of -7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

