Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires 89,750 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 659.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,750 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,762. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

