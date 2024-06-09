Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $72.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.59% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $72,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.23. 82,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $304.79.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

