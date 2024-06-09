Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 312 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 35,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in NIKE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,313,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $142,529,000 after acquiring an additional 460,115 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 479,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $52,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,668 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in NIKE by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,595,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $281,839,000 after purchasing an additional 599,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,397,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

