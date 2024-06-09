Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Trims Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.08% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWC stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.95. 17,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,284. The company has a market cap of $837.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $121.61.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

