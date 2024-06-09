Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 146,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.18% of Editas Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 690,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,582,000 after acquiring an additional 370,734 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1,183.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 265,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 170,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,828. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,747. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

