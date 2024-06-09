Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 324,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NIO Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE NIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. 34,658,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,184,332. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
