Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 179,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. 2,820,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.80. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit AeroSystems



Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

