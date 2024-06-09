Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 13,700 UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $80.88. 300,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.06.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $124,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,762,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,649,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,114 shares of company stock worth $2,333,888. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

