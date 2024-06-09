Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 154.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Twist Bioscience worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $29,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $37,061.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,238.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $519,432. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

