Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.65 Million Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,911 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 442,250 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $4,103,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 452.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 270,573 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PACB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,612,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,958,294. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

