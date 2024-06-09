Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,302 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12,378.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 180.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 135,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.39. 10,059,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,795,522. The company has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

