Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,886,000 after acquiring an additional 532,483 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,796,000 after purchasing an additional 377,532 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ICU Medical by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,272,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,662,000 after buying an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 66,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $77,731.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 7,978 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $812,718.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 877,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,374,931.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $77,731.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,498 shares of company stock worth $2,633,440. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.17. 270,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,531. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $196.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.15 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

