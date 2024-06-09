Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 47.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Stryker by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 213,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,109. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

