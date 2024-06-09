Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 112,012 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after acquiring an additional 442,593 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,931,000 after acquiring an additional 409,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 74,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $116,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,085 shares of company stock worth $7,574,423. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. 3,340,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,329. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

